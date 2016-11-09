Brianna Worthy, a 23-year-old mom from South Carolina, passed on a rare birthmark to her daughter. The birthmark causes part of their hair to have a streak that looks bleached, and this mother-daughter duo matches perfectly.

The lightened hair is caused by Poliosis, a skin and hair condition that affects pigment. It typically affects head hair, as well as eyebrows and eyelashes.

Worthy’s 18-month-old daughter, MilliAnna, also shares this unusual and uniquely beautiful trait with her grandmother and great-grandmother. And the Poliosis could go back further than that. They’re unsure how long the trait has been in their family since their great-grandmother was adopted.

Worthy told The Sun that she plans to raise her daughter knowing she is beautiful and special, and to not listen to mean comments, as she recounted several not-so-nice nicknames when she was a kid, including “skunk.”

In general, though, she’s happy she could pass down the birthmark to her daughter. “In elementary school, kids are a little harsher, but when you grow up, it becomes cool.”