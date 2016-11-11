It’s been a rough few days since the election results were announced and America is still conflicted. Between protests, post-it walls of emotion, petitions to end the electoral college and general disbelief, the country is more divided than it was during election season, a feat not easy to conquer.

Today, Graydon Carter penned an essay titled “Graydon Carter on Trump’s ‘Only in America’ Election Win” for Vanity Fair, explaining how Donald Trump prevailed despite some shocking and challenging hurdles. He ends his exasperated list with, “Do not tell me America is no longer a land of opportunity,” a hard line to swallow.

People have since taken to Twitter to respond with “Only in America,” tweeting everything from disdain to recent protests to an inability to believe that a man who had his Twitter account taken away from him by staff is able to be given nuclear codes.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Only in America" do we have a #kkk supported reality star on trial 4 rape & racketeering who does not win the vote think he'll be PRESIDENT — cmerry🌀 (@cmerry) November 11, 2016

Only in America do we travel the globe forcefully promoting democracy and then riot at home because we don't like how it works #TrumpProtest — Bea Starfish (@starfish_bea) November 10, 2016

https://twitter.com/Tr38cho/status/797090585299550208

https://twitter.com/ivonaNYC/status/797087294117343233

"Only in America could a man whose staff took away his Twitter account be given the nuclear codes" Graydon Carter — Fernando (@Falba12) November 11, 2016

Only in America does the political party that just won the most votes wonder what they have to do to win elections. — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) November 11, 2016

Students in America traumatised over trump have got to have counselling oh please get a life only in America muppets — boogie (@boogiewhu) November 11, 2016

Only in America would they still struggle in 2016 to find just 1 woman with integrity to run for office among 300 million people — Sean Callaghan (@seanc1976) November 11, 2016

ONLY IN AMERICA CAN ONE PARTY E-MAILS GET HACKED BY RUSSIA FROM THE GUY WHO CLAIMS HE DON'T KNOW PUTIN BUT PUTIN PEOPLE SAYSTHEY KNOW #TRUMP — Jamahl Sumrell (@JAMSRIDE) November 11, 2016

What do you think about the Twitter trend? Sound off in the comments below.