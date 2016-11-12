Seriously, what the f*** is wrong with the world these days?!

Two teenagers, whose names are not being disclosed due to legal reasons, murdered Elizabeth Edwards, 49 and her 13-year-old daughter Katie while they were sleeping in their home in the small town of Spalding, England.

The teen couple, a boy and a girl who were both 14 years old at the time of the murder, stabbed and suffocated the two women to death. After committing the double homicide, the pair first took a bath together, then had sex with each other and finally watched a few of the films from the Twilight movie series. WTF?!

What could have possibly motivated two teenagers to commit such a heinous crime? According to court documents, the young girl had a problem with Elizabeth Edwards, who served lunch at her school. Apparently, the pair had originally planned to make their killings a murder-suicide, but changed their minds and instead decided to watch a movie instead.

Now, the teens have been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in detention. The presiding judge in the case had this to say about the two teens:

“Both of you are perfectly intelligent and knew exactly what you were doing – either of you could have backed out at any time but you were selfishly determined to do it together.”

Absolutely heartless.