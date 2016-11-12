Oprah Winfrey was definitely “With Her” and she was most certainly for “Change.” But despite the fact that America’s favorite talk-show host is a staunch supporter of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, she is no longer fearful of a Donald Trump presidency after seeing him at the White House.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Winfrey urger Hillary Clinton supporters, along with the rest of the world, to “take a deep breath” and pointed out that even President Obama had “renewed faith in the peaceful transition.”

Not long after the election results were announced, Oprah gave an interview with the Associated Press and explained that she had already noticed a change in the demeanor of President-elect Donald Trump, noting that he seemed humbled by the experience. “I could sense, maybe I’m wrong, but I could sense from Donald Trump’s body language even when he came out for the acceptance speech, that brotha has been humbled by this world thing,” Oprah told the AP. “I think it’s a humbling process that now you literally have the weight of the world on your shoulders.”

She also urged Americans to remember that, “Hope is alive.” Social media, however, did not take her comments all too kindly. Winfrey’s optimistic outlook received some pretty severe backlash on both Twitter and Facebook, who questioned how she could even mildly praise someone who stands against everything she believes in.

https://twitter.com/Caligrltoni/status/797285083753291777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

No @Oprah we're not going to take a deep breath, love you but with all due respect, the hatred that man has released won't touch your life. https://t.co/CNjOnCSuoW — S. Maxx Mahaffey (@smaxxmahaffey) November 11, 2016

This election just took Oprah from me. — Allison P Davis (@AllisonPDavis) November 11, 2016

While we agree with Oprah that the country should respond with peaceful, decisive action and remain hopeful that Trump won’t let America crash and burn, we also understand where the Twitter backlash is coming from.