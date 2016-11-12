Things between Britain’s most eligible bachelor and one of America’s sultriest television stars are seriously heating up.

The Suits actress was recently spotted shopping at a Whole Foods Market in London near Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Palace. Yes, you heard that correctly. Meghan Markle is reportedly staying at the royal home, which was previously occupied by Prince William and Kate Middleton, with her new boyfriend while in town.

Meghan reportedly left Whole Foods with two large shopping bags, dressed in typical English rain boots and one of Prince Harry‘s old baseball caps. Could she be cooking up a romantic dinner for her new beau?

Rumors are swirling that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is very serious, considering that he publicly defended her to the British press, reportedly plans to meet her family and will most likely make his first public appearance with her at a Saturday rugby match.

Could wedding bells be in their future? Yes, sources say!

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already thinking about engagement just because that’s where his head goes but that’s not where the relationship is at right now,” a source told E! News. “This is totally Harry. The problem with Harry is when he falls, he falls hard. He goes in big time. Meghan would say it’s serious too, both of them do think that way,” the source added.

We are obsessed with this hot trans-Atlantic couple and would love to see another royal wedding in the near future!