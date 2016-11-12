Hey, girl. Today is Ryan Gosling’s birthday.

The sexy and talented Canadian actor is 36 years old today and looks as hot as ever. Gosling first rose to fame as the star of the 2004 box-office hit and post-breakup go-to film, The Notebook. It wasn’t just his incredible body, lumberjack beard or those piercing blue eyes, but rather that kiss with Rachael McAdams that earned him a spot in the hearts of female fans across the country and the world. Since then, Gosling has appeared in Half Nelson, Lars and the Real Girl, Blue Valentine, Drive and one of our personal favorites, Crazy, Stupid, Love. Nowadays, he is happily married to the gorgeous Eva Mendes, although we won’t deny that we’re not still just a little bit heartbroken about the fact that Gosling is permanently off the market.

Celebrate Ryan Gosling’s 36th birthday with the 15 hottest photos of him on Instagram. Consider it our gift to you.

VIEW GALLERY