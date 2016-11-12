The photo of Taylor Swift‘s alleged sexual assault at a Denver, Colorado pre-concert meet-and-greet has made its way onto the Internet, despite being sealed from evidence by the judge on the case.

Swift has claimed that a Denver-based radio host, DJ David Mueller, groped her and tried to put his hand up her dress. “”Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there,” Swift recounted during a deposition that took place earlier this year.

Due to the incident, Mueller was let go from his job and filed a suit against the pop singer, after which Swift countersued for sexual assault and battery. Just a few weeks ago, a judge agreed to seal the photo in question (in which Mueller allegedly is groping Swift) after Swift’s legal team argued the photo would likely be used to promote “scandalous and prurient interests.”

You can check out the photo below, which was obtained early Saturday morning by TMZ.

Taylor Swift — The 'Sexual Assault' Photo I Wanted to Keep Secret (PHOTO) https://t.co/qT5FRZLo4T — TMZ (@TMZ) November 12, 2016

Do you think the photo proves DJ David Mueller sexually assaulted T-Swift?