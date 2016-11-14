Three days after Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States, numerous black students at the University of Pennsylvania were targeted by someone who identified themselves as “Daddy Trump.” Every single black freshman on the Philadelphia campus was added to a group titled “Mud Men” Friday, and subjected to disturbing images of lynchings, messages involving racial slurs and an invitation for a “daily lynching.” On Saturday, authorities linked the group to a student at the University of Oklahoma, more than 1,400 miles away from the UPenn campus.

The majority of the messages alluded to Trump’s campaign, with one image showing a red hat similar to the “Make America Great Again” hats his supporters would wear. However, instead of the slogan we’ve become used to hearing, the image read “Grab Them By The P*ssy” instead.

https://twitter.com/chiderasiegbu/status/797159523911868417

November 2016 @ the University of Pennsylvania. Miss me with the bs about how the USA has progressed much since the era of slavery. pic.twitter.com/SVMdaWaKgP — BillyBilly (@PlantainKoki) November 11, 2016

https://twitter.com/ShaunKing/status/797160623276720128

University officials were immediately alerted about the offensive messages, and the FBI and Penn Police have been contacted to also investigate. While the Oklahoma student has since been suspended, authorities have yet to identify the person publicly.

“Our overriding concern is the safety and well-being of our students,” school officials wrote in a statement early Saturday. “And we will continue to do everything to support them so they can recover from this deplorable incident.”

An Update to the Penn Community on Racist Messages Directed at Penn Students⠀

⠀

We wanted … https://t.co/PK8O10cb18 pic.twitter.com/FgLNZCNISj — Penn (@Penn) November 12, 2016