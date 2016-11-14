Want to look like a million bucks? Just wear the Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra.

The luxurious fashion show began in New York City in 1995. In the following years, it was further publicized by veteran supermodels like Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen and Heidi Klum. With each passing year, costumes and set designs have become more creative while more artists have been called to perform and more models have become household names after earning their wings in the show.

The Fantasy Bra wasn’t introduced until its first appearance in print magazines and VS catalogs in 1996. Five years later, in 2001, the bra made its runway debut, worn by none other than Gisele. Since then the tradition of the extremely expensive and stunningly gorgeous garment has been carried on by several notable models with the bra becoming the main event of the annual fashion show. So far, Heidi Klum and Adriana Lima are tied for the record of most Fantasy Bras worn, being given the honor three times.

So, what are the fates of these lavish bras? If they aren’t bought, they’re displayed and then dismantled after a year, the jewels being used to create other beautiful and expensive pieces.

For even more info on Jasmine Tookes and her turn with the Bright Night Fantasy Bra this year, check out the video below, as well as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, which airs on Monday, December 5 at 10:00 P.M. EST on CBS.