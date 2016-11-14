You might want to check the purchases from your next shopping spree very carefully.

Cailey Fiesel, just your average 24-year-old woman, is suing Zara after finding a dead mouse in the black dress she bought.

According to the New York Daily News, Cailey purchased two dresses from a Greenwich, Connecticut store but when she wore one of the garments for the first time to work this past August, she knew something was amiss.

“While at work, she started to notice a disturbingly pungent odor,” a lawsuit Feisel has now filed against the company reads. “As the day went on, Ms. Fiesel started to notice what felt like a loose string from her dress rubbing against her leg… without giving it much thought she reached down with her hand to try and locate the piece of string that was rubbing against her.”

You what’s coming next, right?

Indeed, it was not a string. It was the leg of a dead rodent.

“Ms. Fiesel jumped out of her chair in shock,” the suit states. “After removing the dress she found that a dead rodent was sewn into the hem.”

Wow. Little guy didn’t stand a chance.

Most of us aren’t fans of live rats running around in the subway while you’re safely out of reach on the platform, so I imagine Cailey is not thrilled with finding a dead rodent in her dress.

A spokesperson for Zara told TMZ,“Zara USA is aware of the suit, and we are investigating the matter further. Zara USA has stringent health and safety standards, and we are committed to ensuring that all of our products meet these rigorous requirements.”