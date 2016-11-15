Lusting after a lip kit by Kylie Cosmetics? You’re not the only one. If you’re not able to shell out $29 for one of Kylie’s creations or you weren’t able to get the color you wanted before it sold out, don’t worry. You can get just as striking a look with these cheaper alternatives.

Jenner’s lipsticks are known for being super matte and bold in color, so we’ve rounded up some of the most stunning budget lipsticks out there. Not only can you get the glam look you crave without breaking the bank but you can try out a bunch of different shades until you find out your favorite.

We found alternatives for some of the most popular lip kit colors like Dirty Peach and Dark of Knight. Whether you’re all about a natural nude lip or want to stand out with an edgy black stain, these products are perfect for every budget.

