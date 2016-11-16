So, this is weird. Abigail Stringfellow, a 19-year-old from Manchester, UK was just accused of sending photos of herself and her friend having a threesome with another man to her friend’s boyfriend. I know, it’s a mouth-full, but the real point of the story here is that Stringfellow sent the compromising photos as revenge — over a coat.



But like really crazy.

According to Elite Daily, Stringfellow admitted to disclosing private sexual photos and videos during her revenge porn case, stating that she did so with intent to cause her former friend distress. The victim, who was 17 at the time, got a phone call shortly after from her then-boyfriend explaining how he received the incriminating photos. In response, he allegedly assaulted her and is currently waiting trial.

“Abigail’s actions have destroyed my life,” the victim said in a statement. “She has humiliated me embarrassed me and brought about the end of my relationship. I hate her for what she has done. I want her to know what her actions have led to.”

To make matters worse, the whole incident allegedly happened because of a coat. According to Matthew Wallace, who defended Stringfellow in court, the two women had a falling out after they had had the threesome.

“Following this the victim stole the male’s jacket and did not return it, saying that Miss Stringfellow had taken it,” Wallace explained. “Miss Stringfellow was accused of being a thief and became very angry, and contacted her boyfriend to explain where the jacket had come from and he said he didn’t believe her so she said she could send proof that the victim had been unfaithful in the past.”

He continued, “She was trying to clear her name relating to the theft and she was angry. They are graphic images. She didn’t anticipate that the victim would come to physical harm.”

….yeah. While Wallace admitted that this was a “rash act,” he also claimed that Stringfellow “deeply regrets” her actions. She is currently awaiting sentence, which could lead to prison time.

