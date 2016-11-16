You know what you should never have to worry about? Your future husband (or for those who have already done the damn thing, just your husband) forcing his wedding ring around his penis. But thanks to some guy in South Africa, that’s now a legitimate concern.

According to The Huffington Post, a South African man somehow squeezed his wedding ring around his penis and the whole traumatizing debacle — which is called “penile strangulation,” medically speaking — was documented in a South African Medical Journal. Be forewarned: there are incredibly disturbing photos attached to that damn report.

The 28-year-old man, who thankfully remained nameless, arrived at the hospital alongside his mother over four hours later with an erect and blue penis. It goes without saying that things were looking pretty damn awful. Doctors attempted to cut the ring off with a surgical saw, but feared that the swelling surrounding the ring would cause further injury.



Instead, they decided to make multiple punctures with a syringe and a needle in order to reduce the swelling and get the ring off in one piece. But the real question here is WHO THE F*CK WOULD WANT TO WEAR THAT THING EVER AGAIN?! Did it really have to come off in one piece? Obviously the man cannot be trusted with his wedding ring!

Anyway, the patient was given antibiotics and painkillers because you know, that sh*t is going to hurt for a while. The journal also noted that “No proper guidelines exist for the treatment of this condition, so the ‘best method’ is the one with a successful outcome.”

In other words, just don’t do it. Like ever. Partially for the safety of men, but mostly because we never want to have this image in our heads again. Thanks!