Oreos + chocolate bars? That’s an idea we can get on board with. In a new collaboration with Milka, a (fantastic) European chocolate brand, Oreo is rolling out two new flavors: the Milka Oreo Big Crunch Bar and the Milka Oreo Chocolate Candy Bar.

Similar products have been available overseas for a while (I had these babies when I studied abroad two years ago), but now they’re coming to the United States! Does anyone else think these Oreo chocolate bars will be the ones to make America great again? Just imagine: Oreo sandwich cookies pressed between creamy squares of milk chocolate…

The giant crunch bars started hitting shelves yesterday, and the chocolate bar will be available in January. So long, New Year’s resolution!