Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui is speaking out against the haters, who posted a slew of negative comments on the singer’s social media accounts after a photo of her kissing another woman at a friend’s wedding went viral on Twitter.

Jauregui responded to the backlash, some of which even came from Fifth Harmony fans, by posting a subtle, yet powerful message on her Instagram account—a quote by Brazilian writer which read, “Everyone seems to have a clear idea of how other people should lead their lives, but no idea about his or her own.”

A number of dedicated fans, however, showed their support for Jauregui and actually slammed celebrity blogger Perez Hilton for publishing the picture on Twitter in the first place. Fifth Harmony’s legion of fans were angered that Hilton may have outed Lauren as a lesbian by posting the photo, although the blogger contends that just because someone kisses another person of the same gender doesn’t mean they are necessarily lesbian, gay, bisexual or queer. He argues that the snap was just a “silly” and “non-sexual” moment shared with a friend.

Regardless of Jauregui’s sexuality, we support her freedom to kiss whoever she wants!