You may or may not have voted for President-Elect Donald Trump (and we certainly would understand if you didn’t), but whether or not you agree with the outcome of the election, his daughter Ivanka Trump is going to be a member of the next First Family of the United States. But Ivanka isn’t just the daughter of the real estate mogul-turned-controversial presidential candidate, she’s also a very successful businesswoman, mother and former fashion model. In fact, we bet there’s probably a lot you don’t know about Ivanka Trump. So we did a little digging around the Internet to find a few things that we guarantee you didn’t know about Ivanka Trump, and in fact, found out a few things that we ourselves were surprised to learn. Check out 10 things you didn’t know about Ivanka Trump.

1. She’s BFFs with Chelsea Clinton

This may seem a little bit incongruous, given how nasty many aspects of the presidential campaign grew to become, but Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump have indeed been good friends for many years. Both are New York City mothers in their mid-thirties and come from very powerful, very famous famous American families.

2. She also donated to Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Before her father ever put in a bid for the presidency, Ivanka Trump reportedly donated $1,000 to Hillary Clinton’s campaign back in 2007.

3. Her name isn’t actually Ivanka

Well, sort of. Ivanka was actually named after her mother, Ivana, and ended up changing her name to Ivanka probably to avoid confusion between the two.

4. Her celebrity crush is Christian Bale

Even famous people have celebrity crushes and in an Us Weekly interview she admitted that “most enduring celebrity crush would be Christian Bale — purely on a looks basis.” We can’t really argue with you there, girl.

5. She used to have a knack for performing on stage.

From a young age, Ivanka loved to perform. When she was a child, she performed in “The Nutcracker” at Lincoln Center and even auditioned for the role of Cosette in “Les Miserables” on Broadway.

6. She’s Jewish

Back in 2009, Ivanka converted to Judaism before she married her husband Jared Kushner. She took the Jewish name of Yael, keeps kosher and observe the Sabath. Her and her husband even turn off their cellphones every Friday evening to spend undistracted family time with their children every week.

7. She was asked to be on The Bachelorette… but turned them down

No stranger to reality television, Ivanka would have made a perfect Bachelorette. However, she turned down that offer and has refused many others over the years. Except for The Apprentice, of course.

8. She’s very smart

Ivanka graduated summa cum laude from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, and reportedly paid her own way through school. She then went on to become the Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions at the Trump Organization, in addition to owning her own company that sells jewelry, handbags, eyewear, footwear, outerwear and fragrances.

9. Her first date with her husband was at a New York City “speakeasy” bar

Ivanka first met her husband, principal owner of Kushner Properties and The New York Observer, at a business meeting. But when Kushner tried to impress her by taking her to a trendy “speakeasy” bar hidden behind a Japanese restaurant in New York City she just thought it was “weird.”

10. Her first TV appearance was hosting The Miss USA Teen Pageant

Sure, she may have had a little help from her father (who is an Executive Producer of the event), but Ivanka is no stranger to the stage having made appearances on the Paris runways and the cover of Seventeen magazine, as well.