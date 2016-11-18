Jay Maynor from Alabama was sentenced to 40 years in prison this week after he pleaded guilty to fatally shooting the man convicted of molesting his daughter, People reports. The 43-year-old pleaded guilty Monday to the first-degree murder of Raymond Earl Brooks in 2014. According to reports, Maynor told his daughter Julia that he would take the plea deal she she wouldn’t have to testify in court and relive the initial trauma of the abuse.

Julia Maynor was four years old when she was first molested by her adoptive grandfather, Raymond Earl Brooks. When she was 8 years old, the molestation came to light and Brooks was charged with the crime. In 2002 he pleaded guilty to the molestation and was sentenced to five years in prison, but only served 27 months before he was rewarded with probation.

Then, on June 8, 2014, Jay got into a heated discussion with his daughter, drove off on his motorcycle and went to confront her abuser. Once at his home, he shot the then-59-year-old twice in his front yard. Jay was arrested later that day and charged with Brooks’ murder, but never stood trial because he wanted to protect Julia from having to recount her abuse in front of a jury.

Julia, now 24 with three children, said that the abuse had a lasting effect on her. “He took my innocence away, and now I suffer daily from what Raymond did to me,” she told AL.com. She also told another outlet that she has gone through extensive counseling, but struggles to get out of bed in the morning.

Maynor was sentenced to 40 yeas for the murder of Raymond Earl Brooks and also pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted murder for shooting at a different man he believed had dated and physically abused his stepdaughter. The claim remains unconfirmed, but the victim is not facing criminal charges. He was also not hurt during the incident. For this crime, Jay was sentenced to 20 years in jail. Both of his sentences will be served concurrently.

“My father was protecting me, like a father should do,” Julia Maynor told AL.com. “He is an amazing father — actually the best.”