Kanye West is back at it again. This time, with a political rant at a Saint Pablo Tour concert in San Jose, California.

Yeezy is known for making long-winded speeches to his fans during performances and making controversial statements in general. But he shocked everyone when he took a moment in between sets to reveal who he would have voted for in the 2016 presidential election. And no, it’s not Hillary Clinton. The “Famous” rapper announced that if he had voted (which he didn’t), he would have voted for none other than Donald Trump.

Surprising, no?

Amidst a barrage of boos and jeers from fans in the crowd, Kanye went on to explain that he “loved” Donald Trump’s “approach” at the debates and thought his performance was awesome. He does, however, think that both Hillary and Bill Clinton deserve roles as consultants under Trump’s administration. Oh, and Obama, too.

Kanye West, you never cease to surprise us. You can check out the full video of his speech below.