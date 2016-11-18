We have no shame saying that Khloe Kardashian is our favorite Kardashian. Not only does she tell it like it is, but she’s funny as hell and has a sweet sense of style. If we had millions of dollars and could make our way to California on our private jet, we’d totes be friends in real life.



Sadly, that’s not going to happen anytime soon — all of our money goes to rent and barely feeding ourselves — but we’re holding ourselves over with her Good American jean line and recreating her epic fashion looks. Between bodysuits, cat suits, killer thigh-high boots and hip-hugging pieces that show off just how hard she worked for her curves, we can’t help but get serious fashion envy just from looking at her Instagram. So we decided to act on it.

Below are four of Khloe Kardashian’s signature looks and all of the pieces you need to recreate them. The best part? They won’t break the bank, so you can still save up for that California ticket. We’re coming for you Khloe!

