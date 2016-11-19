Ladies, you’re going to want to read this.

Swiss chocalatier Marc Widmer (a.k.a. a genius) has created a chocolate bar that can reportedly relieve all of the pains and annoyances that come around that time of the month like period cramps and menstrual headaches.

Chocolate With Love invented the Frauenmond (that means “woman’s moon” in German) chocolate bar, which is made up of a blend of 17 Swiss mountain herbs. Widmer’s goal, according to The Daily Mail, was to “make the menstruation days of women more comfortable.” Amen to that!

The herbs in the chocolate bar reportedly alleviates women’s menstrual pain by raising the body’s serotonin levels, which produces a calming and soothing effect on cramps. The bar, which retails for AUD $16, can also have a general “positive effect and promote overall wellbeing,” according to Widmer. Apparently, Widmer even hand-picked some of the herbs himself.

Marc Widmer, you are our hero. Thank you.