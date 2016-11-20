Oh, Texas.

First you block a federal order to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that matches their identity, now you give us a bill that would make teachers out their LGBTQ students to their parents.

Senator Konni Burton introduced the bill on Thursday, which ironically enough happened to be the national Transgender Day of Remembrance. The proposed law would require public schools give parents “any general knowledge regarding the parent’s child possessed by an employee of the district” and records “relating to the child’s general physical, psychological or emotional well-being.” Seems harmless enough, right?

Wrong.

Senator Burton has said outright the bill is a direct response to guidelines adopted by the Fort Worth school district earlier this year that prohibited staff from telling parents about their child’s transgender status. Essentially, Burton is targeting a vulnerable population—LGBTQ kids—who may try to privately speak with a school counselor in private. If the bill were to pass, school counselor’s jobs would become nearly impossible because they would lose any element of confidentiality.

We sincerely hope that this bill does not go through. And for you Texas folks, don’t be afraid to speak up about it.