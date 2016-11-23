A woman from Panama City, Florida allegedly opened fire on two noisy guests who wouldn’t leave her house. The woman, Alana Annette Savell, 32, faces charges on aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to the Washington Post, Savell was hosting two people, a man and a woman, who arrived around 1am on Monday to hang out and drink. Savell told officers that she asked them to leave multiple times, and when they continued to ignore her, she shot at them with a .22-caliber handgun. To make matters even more dramatic, Savell’s boyfriend was egging her on. The female guest was hit twice in the leg.

Savell was taken into custody around 2am on Monday after throwing her gun in a trashcan. She also admitted that calling 911 to ask cops to respond and peacefully get rid of her guests would’ve been a better option. Um…you think?

As of this morning, she was being detained at Bay County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

