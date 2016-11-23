It’s been a short two weeks since Donald Trump was announced the winner of the 2016 presidential election, and people have made their opinions about it known, especially in New York City where protests continue to go strong. But according to an article in New York Magazine, there’s more to it than just “Donald Trump is unfit to be president;” numerous people are convinced that the results were manipulated.

According to the article, “a group of prominent computer scientists and election lawyers” have called on Hillary Clinton and her campaign team to ask for a recount in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, each of which are swing states Donald Trump reportedly won. However, the source claims that there is “persuasive evidence” that the votes in these states “may have been manipulated or hacked.”

Last Thursday, the group held a conference call with members of the Clinton campaign team to explain their findings, saying that the Democratic nominee had received 7% fewer votes in counties that used electronic voting machines as opposed to those that used paper ballots and optical scanners. They argued that the consistency of the difference may be evidence of hacking and could be enough to swing the states in Clinton’s favor.

Clinton has yet to ask for a recount, but once her supporters get wind of the news, things should get interesting. What do you think about the situation? Sound off in the comments below.