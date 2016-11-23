Lili Gagin was suspended from the Kansas University cheerleading squad Monday after the sophomore posted a racist photo on Snapchat that looked to be celebrating the KKK. The image featured three male cheerleaders each wearing a “K” sweater lined up next to each other. Over the photo was the text “KKK go Trump.”

The photo went viral after a student posted it to Twitter, demanding that Gagin be disassociated from the squad. “PSA: Being playfully racist doesn’t make it less racist,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

The university’s associated athletic director Jim Marchiony told the Kansas City Star that Gagin was suspended after the school learned about the photo during a Monday men’s basketball game against the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Marchiony also confirmed that the men featured in the photo were members of the cheer squad and that they were under investigation, but not suspended.

Kansas University Athletics have since responded on Twitter with the tweet, “Unacceptable. She is suspended from cheering pending formal investigation. This behavior won’t be tolerated. Will be dealt with appropriately.”

Gagin, however, denies posting the photo altogether. “I’m appalled that s Snapchat was put out on my Snapchat and posted to my account,” she said in a tweet. “I would never [have] done that & I apologize that it happened.” Her account has since been made private and many have responded with their own opinions on the matter via Twitter.

https://twitter.com/Veed__/status/801102018836303872

https://twitter.com/lindsolou32/status/801101339908444161

Stop the PC witch hunt. Why are people always after social media scalps?#freespeech #LiliGagin @lilgagin — Fixed and Dilated (@KneezInBreeze) November 22, 2016

Regarding this "controversy," ppl don't know motive if snap is legit. Could be satire, who knows? But let's ruin her life. #LiliGagin — Fixed and Dilated (@KneezInBreeze) November 22, 2016

https://twitter.com/Sherrrr_52/status/801120083724664832

Guys. This #LiliGagin girl isn't racist. I mean, we have elected a black president. She has a black friend. — Jared Walters (@JaredDWalters) November 22, 2016

