Thanksgiving Break is finally here (YESSS!) and for 42 lucky ladies, their day is about to get even better. For the past two weeks, you’ve cast your votes, shared your favorites, and posted your support on social media. Tens of thousands of votes later, we managed to narrow down 144 contestants to just 42 semifinalists. With your help, the top three in each conference are moving on, and we’re excited to be one step closer to crowning Miss COED 2017.

HUGE shoutout and thank you to all the girls who have participated. You’re all rock stars, and we were happy to have you! Don’t forget to check back next year and re-apply to show us what you’ve got.

In the meantime, all 42 Round One winners will be moving on to Round Two beginning in January, so if your favorite lost out in Round One, make sure it doesn’t happen again. We’ll be doing fun activities and contestant spotlights with each girl until then. Plus it’s the holidays, so we’re planning on giving the ladies a break and letting them shine in the spotlight for a bit.

Here are the Miss COED 2017 semifinalists!

1. Abbie Edwards – West Virginia University

2. Abigail Patricy – Bowling Green State University

3. Abigail Rubemeyer – George Mason University

4. Alison Mong – Old Dominion University

5. Ashley Williams – Creighton University

6. Ashton Waller – Florida State University

7. Brittany Love – University of Kentucky

8. Brittany Pierson – University of Alabama

9. Caitlin Causey – Texas A&M, Corpus Christi

10. Caitlin Hopkins – Georgia Southern University

11. Cara DeLuca – University of Connecticut

12. Carly Tennes – New York University

13. Christa Widjaja – Texas Tech University

14. Cloie Luo – University of Louisiana at Lafayette

15. Emily Carlson – University of Texas at Arlington

16. Erika Luksch – University at Buffalo

17. Erin Everett – University of Denver

18. Fallon Williams – University of Southern California

19. Gillian Reed – University of Southern Indiana

20. Heather Trost – Michigan State University

21. Heidi Hoback – Virginia Tech

22. Jocelyn McNeany – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

23. Jordan Summerfield – Western Kentucky University

24. Katherine Kamenjarin – Southern Illinois University

25. Keelie Brydson – Texas A&M University

26. Kelsey Stone – California State University, Fullerton

27. Kristiana Eredia – Grand Canyon University

28. Lexy Milliken – University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

29. Lina Sabbah – University of Kansas

30. Maggie Arceneaux – Tulane University

31. Marissa Rockenbach – University of Minnesota

32. Molly Winker – University of Utah

33. Mycayla O’Bryan – University of New Mexico

34. Nicole Linan – University of Nevada, Reno

35. Nikoletta Pappas – Florida Gulf Coast University

36. Olivia Penna – Colorado State University

37. Olivia Pollock – Pennsylvania College of Technology

38. Savannah Cyrus – Marshall University

39. Sheridan Godfrey – University of Colorado, Boulder

40. Tatum Cabot – University of Memphis

41. Taylor Kiechle – University of Rhode Island

42. Victoria Niles – Western Michigan University