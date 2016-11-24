New Year’s Eve is one of our favorite party nights of the year. We’re all about sparkly dresses, lots of champagne and good times with friends.

Let your dress make the statement for NYE. These dresses are so showstopping that you don’t even need to wear fancy jewelry or super high heels… though, of course, you can if you want to! Make your resolution for the new year and spend the rest of the night out on the town.

Whether you’re going to a house party or hitting the club, dress to the nines in one of our party dress picks. There’s something for every personality… and every budget, so you can splurge on that fancy (and overpriced!) bottle of champagne.

