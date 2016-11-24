Anyone who travels knows that airport style is an art. You don’t want to look like you just rolled out of bed, even though you probably did. You have to prepare for the cold temperatures in high altitudes and want to be comfortable enough to be able to rest in the confined seat you’re given. But you also want to look put together, just in case your SO is awaiting your arrival.

Holiday traveling is always hectic, whether there are overcrowded planes, delays because of weather, or nerves about seeing family. Cross planning your airport outfits off your to-do list with our chic airport style guide.

To all of the celebrities who travel in heels: We don’t know how you do it, but we assume a private jet has something to do with it. Wherever you’re heading this holiday season, get inspired by these items, all perfect for flying high.

VIEW GALLERY