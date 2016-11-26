Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds and her husband—professional baseball player Jim Edmonds— welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

Weighing in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces the gorgeous little girl, named Aspen King Edmonds, is Meghan’s first child. In a heartwarming Instagram post Meghan revealed all the details about the little bundle of joy. She also went into detail about how her husband helped her get through the long, natural labor she endured.

“Jimmy was a constant source of support through every contraction, each blood-curdling scream and each time I told him I thought I was dying and couldn’t do it anymore,” she wrote. “He ran baths, helped me walk, helped me breathe, held my hands, essentially endured the burden of my pain for all 22 hours.” But, of course, those painful few hours were immediately forgotten when the 32-year-old reality star was able to hold Aspen for the first time. “I am so proud and impressed of the team we made to welcome Aspen, our bond is more unshakable than I ever imagined,” Edmonds wrote on her Instagram.

Congratulations Meghan and Jim on your beautiful new daughter!