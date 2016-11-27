Sometimes people are just the worst. And they’re especially the worst on Black Friday, when masses of product-hungry consumers flood department stores and outlets in search of other-worldly deals and savings.

One Nike Outlet store outside of Seattle, Washington was one of the victims of the Black Friday madness, as shoppers left hundreds of opened orange shoe boxes thrown around the store. Over 20,000 people visited the Tulalip, Washington Nike Outlet location on Friday, according to Buzzfeed. But while the store undoubtedly made a killing in sales during the big sale event, the majority of shoppers left the store in absolute disarray.

One Instagram user captioned a photo of the destruction, “It’s like a zombie apocalypse. I feel bad for the people who need to clean this up.” We feel the same way.

https://www.facebook.com/larrydowner/videos/vb.1458180856/10210611808118903/?type=2&theater

While we totally encourage finding the best deal and savings, don’t leave the store you shop in a complete disaster in the process.