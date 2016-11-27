Looking for the perfect gift for your favorite fraternity brother or meme-loving sibling? Or maybe you, along with the rest of the Internet, have yet to personally come to terms with Harambe’s untimely passing. If so, we have found the perfect gift for you. And just in time for the holidays!

The now-infamous gorilla, who in all seriousness was tragically shot after a young child accidentally fell into his enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo (and regardless of where you stand, we’ve got the logical facts about Harambe’s death), is the star of an ugly holiday sweater designed by Fresh Brewed Tees. Sales of the sweatshirt, which retails for a reasonable $49.99, are literally blowing up. According to TMZ, the company has already sold over 1,000 sweaters in just a week. Harambe’s memory doesn’t just need to live in your heart this holiday season, you can also spread the Harambe joy through one of Fresh Brewed Tee’s ingenious ugly sweater creations. And to be honest, we kind of want one for ourselves.

You can purchase the “Harambe Loved Christmas” holiday sweatshirts online here. But hurry, it’s going to sell out quickly!