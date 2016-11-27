Whether you hate her, love her, or you’re sick of her, Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. With the success of her ever expanding cosmetics company and her rising net worth, one could say her career was actually built on the boldness of her style. Jenner has evolved from a child on TV screens to a major fashion icon, with her aesthetics serving as inspiration strong enough to make or break markets. Though it would be unfair to say Jenner’s style is not without reference, her clothes have been enough for her to become one of the most widely and obsessively watched fashion presences (on red carpets, in paparazzi photos and on Instagram) of all time.

Her style is all about sexiness, with Jenner’s clothes always hugging her curves and accentuating her assets, while adding an edge with unexpected twists. Jenner’s style also harkens to a ton of vintage throwbacks, most often urban ’90s references in her accessories. She’s known to favor a tight-fitting dress with an exaggeratedly loose or oversized jacket, an extremely high heel and a myriad of ever-changing hairstyles and colors.

It would be no exaggeration to say that Kylie Jenner spends a ton of money on her clothes, and it certainly isn’t as though she doesn’t have the funds for it. Sadly, most people who are totally in love with Jenner’s style don’t have the resources that she does, especially if they’re planning to drop some serious coins on her latest lip kits and merch. Luckily we have some similar alternatives for some of Kylie’s signature looks. We hope you try some of these out… and if you’re really going for it, be sure to take a selfie. It’s what Kylie Jenner would do.

VIEW GALLERY