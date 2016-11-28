Let me be clear: I love my parents. They’re funny, entertaining, torture my boyfriend an appropriate amount and brought groceries ever time they came to visit me in college. They are the best and I love them. However, if I charged more than $700 on their credit card, they would literally murder me. Thankfully my parents aren’t Alex Dello’s.

The 15-year-old makeup guru is going viral after she charged $733 worth of Sephora products to her mom’s credit card.



“Every girl in the world who is a makeup hoarder has this Sephora basket filled with things they don’t necessarily need,” she explained in a Twitter video. “Just, like, palettes and stuff that they want. So yeah, I have a Sephora basket of things that I want. $733 worth of things that I want.”

The problem? When she went to enter a gift card code during checkout, nothing was on it. And since she has her mom’s credit card already on file, the whole basket was charged to it.

“I texted my mother and now we wait for either my death or a really good makeup haul,” she explained, before adding that she already called Sephora to see if she could cancel the order. “If my girl Theresa doesn’t pull through and cancel this order, there’s not only gonna be a credit card fraud case, there’s gonna be a homicide case. Marsha’s gonna get me.”

Yup, I’ve been there before. Check out the full video:

https://twitter.com/dellojello/status/801047483535204352

She has since updated her Twitter bio to the following: “I kept all the makeup. Teresa didn’t pull thru.” Yikes.

I KEPT ALL THE MAKEUP YALL MARSH IS A COOL MOTHER, love her to death, Teresa gave me anxiety she's not a good pal. https://t.co/6lpJS9b9Ro — alex dello 𖤐₆⁶₆𖤐 (@dellojello) November 26, 2016

Marsha, you’re one of the good ones.

