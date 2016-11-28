In an interview with Rolling Stone, Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood revealed that she is a survivor of sexual assault. The day after the election, the bisexual actress reportedly emailed the publication to elaborate on an earlier comments that she has experienced “physical, psychological [and] sexual” in her life. She went on to explain that she had been raped on two separate occasions, one of which was committed by someone she was dating.

“I’ve been raped,” she wrote. “By a significant other while we were together. And on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar… I don’t believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism.”

In a separate conversation, Wood explained, “I was affected by things being written off as locker-room talk — I had a very, very visceral reaction to it.” Clearly she was alluding to Donald Trump’s leaked recording, where he told Access Hollywood‘s Billy Bush that he grabs women by the p*ssy because he’s a star. It was a hard thing to hear, especially from someone who was running for President of the United States, but apparently not hard enough, as Donald Trump eventually won the 2016 presidential election. However, his comments still linger, especially among those who have experienced the horror of sexual assault.

If you’ve happened to catch an episode of Westworld, you’d know that the HBO series if pretty violent, especially sexually. But Wood stands by the show, despite her character being physically abused by men and presumably raped off-camera. “The thing about Westworld is we don’t actually show any act of rape,” she explains, before adding that the negative reactions to that type of content are “valid.” But she insists that the show is also commentary on sexual assault and rape, and we wholeheartedly agree.