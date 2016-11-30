David Mueller, the Denver radio DJ accused of sexually assaulting Taylor Swift, is finally sharing his side of the story after a photo of the incident went viral.

In June 2013, Swift alleged that Mueller grabbed her bare behind during a photo op after a radio concert. He was fired two days later and sued Swift, claiming that she made a false accusation that cost him his job. In response, the 26-year-old singer filed a counterclaim against Mueller, claiming that her original statements were true.

Now three years later, Mueller is saying his piece and of course, denying the allegations. “What I was told that night and what I was told that day were different, but what I’m hearing now is that I stuck my hand under her skirt and grabbed her bare bottom,” Mueller told 955 Detroit’s “Mojo in the Morning” on Tuesday.

“My right hand — I’m looking at the photographer and I’m trying to get my right hand, you know, behind Taylor, because [another DJ] was on the other side of Taylor,” he explained. “My other hand I think was just on my belt or on my pocket, my left hand. So my right hand, I’ve got my hand closed and my palm down, and I reach behind, toward Taylor. Our hands touched and our arms crossed. That’s all I remember.”

He continued, “My hand was not touching her body … My hand was never under her skirt. I never grabbed her. My hand was not open.” He also said that he wished he had been charged with a criminal complaint instead of a civil one so he could openly refute the charges and reclaim his name.

“This actually is the worst possible scenario for me because if I was arrested, I would have my day in court,” he said. “You’re innocent until proven guilty. I would have a chance to defend myself in criminal court. I never got a chance to defend myself. I never got my day in court. My program director never came to my assistance at the arena that night. The police never showed up.”

He continued, “I didn’t know what to do. I’d never been in trouble in my life … I actually contacted a criminal attorney. I thought for sure I was going to get arrested. For sure I was going to have charges.”

Needless to say, Swift is telling a very different story. “Right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there,” she told Billboard. “It was completely intentional, I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life.”

“I remember being frantic, distressed, feeling violated in a way I had never experienced before,” she added. “A meet-and-greet is supposed to be a situation where you’re thanking people for coming, you’re supposed to be welcoming people into your home, which is the arena for that day, and for someone to violate that hospitality in that way, I was completely stunned.”

Swift’s security guard, Greg Dent, said something similar in his deposition. “Well, before the photo was taken is when I saw him go to put his arm around her and him lift up her skirt. She reacted, pushed her skirt down, and jumped to the side and went closer to the girl that was with him.”

