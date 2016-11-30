Despite incessant media coverage, little is known about Kanye West‘s current mental state post-hospitalization. But now, nine days after he was first admitted, his step-brother Hal Carmichael is speaking out, making him the first family member to discuss the situation. According to Carmichael, the real problem boils down to Kim Kardashian‘s horrifying robbery in Paris, which happened at the beginning of October.

“No one thought Paris would happen in a million years and now he’s seen it happen to Kim,” Carmichael, whose mother married West’s father, told the Sun. “It’s traumatizing. Ye is tired, he’s hurt, he feels betrayed and he’s probably feeling depressed.”

He continued, “It’s like, who can you trust? You can’t trust anyone, even the people you’ve been paying to protect you. They haven’t been doing their jobs correctly. I think Kanye got to a point where he was fearing for his life and for his family’s safety because of what went down in Paris — I think it took a toll on him. He ends up walking about worrying and thinking, ‘who’s going to do what to me?”

Despite the rapper’s recent family trauma, Carmichael also admits that his family was stunned when they found out West was being rushed to the hospital for temporary psychosis.

“It was so shocking when I found out he was in the hospital, but I knew in my stomach why – he’s mentally exhausted because he works so hard,” he said. “Since he started out in the business, he has never taken a break or stopped working. He’s lost it right now because he’s only human.”

Carmichael says he has not seen his step-brother since 2014, but his mother keeps in touch with West and the families are reportedly close. In an effort to clear his name, Carmichael dismisses previous media rumors about West being placed on “suicide watch,” saying, “I don’t think he would have got to the point where he tried to kill himself.”

“He’s exhausted from working over and over and over and he’s burning out. He’s not mentally aware right now,” he added. “But he’s a strong man. His dad is still here, he has his wife and two kids to think about. Kanye would never do anything to himself that might affect the people he loves.”

He also remained hesitant to believe that West attacked a gym staff member like initial reports stated, saying that he’s “not a violent person” and would never do that because he’s so “laid back and mellow.”

As for how this will affect his career, Carmichael doesn’t think West has much to worry about. “This is a setback for a major come back for Kanye. This won’t have killed his career… He’ll leave the hospital and go home, maybe go out of the country for a little while – he needs some fresh air and do the things he likes to. Kanye will get over this and he will get through it. He will be the same Ye with a different kind of glory and a different kind of crown this time around.”