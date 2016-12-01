Four years ago, photographer Jonathan Leder shot a variety of nude photos and nearly nude photos of Emily Ratajkowski prior to her “Blurred Lines” music video appearance. The model says they were initially shot for an undisclosed magazine, but now Leder is publishing them in a new book. The problem? He put the collection together without her permission.

According to the New York Post, the book, which is titled Leder/Ratajkowski, features 71 explicit photos of the model while they were shooting at a house in Woodstock, New York. “We shot for two nights … Just her and I,” Leder, who specializes in erotic photography, reportedly wrote in the foreword to the book. “She was very, shall we say, comfortable with her body and as far as shoots go, I would say it was fun.”

Yesterday Ratajkowski took to Twitter to denounce the book, calling it “a violation” and that the photographer never asked for her permission to publish the photos. “I’ve been resisting speaking publicly on the recently released photos by Jonathan Leder to avoid giving him publicity. But I’ve had enough,” she tweeted yesterday.

I've been resisting speaking publicly on the recently released photos by Jonathan Leder to avoid giving him publicity. But I've had enough — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 30, 2016

This book and the images within them are a violation. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 30, 2016

5 out of the now 100s of released photos were used for what they were intended: an artful magazine shoot back in 2012 — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 30, 2016

These photos being used w/out my permission is an example of exactly the opposite of what I stand for: — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 30, 2016

women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 30, 2016

The book is currently on sale for $80 and the photos will also be on display in a New York gallery this February. Leder has yet to respond to Ratajkowski’s accusations.