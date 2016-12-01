Well, here’s something different. Apparently millennials are single because there’s been too much importance placed on self-love. At least we have a reason now.

Jean Twenge, PhD, came out with a new book entitled Generation Me: Why Today’s Young Americans Are More Confident, Assertive, Entitled – and More Miserable Than Ever Before which highlights how millennials have grown up in the “self-esteem movement.” This means that millennials were brought up with the mentality of being an “army of one” in order to love themselves and be self-sufficient.

During an interview with Psychology Today, Caitlin Cantor said that this mentality is taking it’s toll on millennial dating lives. That’s because this whole “army of one” idea is leading us to be incredibly self-sufficient but sufficiently lack in the whole relationship department. We may be great at being alone, but that doesn’t translate to being great in a relationship. Because millennials focus more on independent skills, we don’t have room to develop skills that would help us in a relationship. Those skills would include being able to connect with different people and actually caring what others think about us. Cantor said that because we’re lacking in those departments, it’s hard for us to experience “closeness, connection, vulnerability, and intimacy” all necessary components of relationships.

Yeah, this pretty much sums it up for us. So, we could probably work on those relational skills… but that doesn’t mean we can’t be self-sufficient while we do.

