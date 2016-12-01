Tomi Lahren. There’s just so much to say about Tomi Lahren. Host of Tomi on the conservative political station TheBlaze, the 24-year-old South Dakota native impacted the 2016 presidential election in a big way with her segment “Final Thoughts.”

Initially supporting Marco Rubio and swiftly moving on to Donald Trump once Rubio stepped down, Lahren completely blasted Hillary Clinton, her supporters and the entire liberal population in every single one of her videos and tweets leading up to November 8, 2016. When Trump was officially elected the 45th President of the United States, she then tore down protesters for being “typical snowflake millennials” who felt “slighted because they didn’t want Trump to win and it’s not fair!” Did we mention she also compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK? Yeah, she really has a way with words.

But last night she pushed aside her differences with dirty liberals and walked into what she called “the lion’s den,” AKA The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

In an extensive interview, Noah grilled her for 30 minutes on Obamacare, Donald Trump being a “level-headed person,” First Amendment rights and her views on immigration. She also mentioned her desire to give a voice to those in “flyover states,” how much she disagrees with Colin Kaepernick’s form of protest and how she “doesn’t see color.” When it came to the latter, Noah wasn’t buying it.

“For somebody who is not racist, you have to spend a lot of time saying, ‘I’m not racist,’” he said. “What is your biggest issue with Black Lives Matter? Black Lives Matter has never said go out and shoot people.” Noah said.

Lahren’s response? “Did you know a black man is 18.5 times more likely to shoot a police officer than a police officer is to shoot a black man? Those are statistics that no one wants to talk about.”

Noah didn’t let up.

“Do you really believe you’re not being mal-intentioned when you say things like Black Lives Matter is the new KKK?” Noah asked. “Because you realize Black Lives Matter can’t be the new KKK when the KKK is still around. They have not vacated their premises, and most importantly to say Black Lives Matter is the new KKK is to really minimize what the KKK did and what they stand for. That is not the same thing.”

After the interview aired, Lahren took to Twitter to address her final thoughts on her Daily Show appearance.

“To my fans: Trevor Noah is not a douche or a jerk” Lahren tweeted early this morning. “To Trevor’s fans: I’m not a b*tch or c*nt. We are people with opposing views. That’s it.”

To my fans: Trevor Noah is not a douche or a jerk. To Trevor's fans: I'm not a bitch or c*nt. We are people with opposing views. That's it. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 1, 2016

Check out the full interview below.