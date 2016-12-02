It can be hard to feel relaxed and happy especially with all of the daily stresses of life. There’s just so much to do that it doesn’t seem like we ever get a break. Turns out there’s actually a key to being a happier person. While you may think that that key has something to do with watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians reruns, listening to the latest Lady Gaga hit, or eating more pizza, it actually comes down to something else: creativity.

According to the Journal of Positive Psychology, it pays to engage the right side of your brain more, which is the part of your brain that deals with creativity and imagination. If you engage in a creative activity every day, it can have a very positive effect on your happiness levels. The study says that “…people felt higher activated PA [positive affect] and flourishing following days when they reported more creative activity than usual.” The study also finds that you don’t have to immediately ramp up your creative pursuits all at once. Basically, as long as you are incorporating something creative within your daily routine, even something small like writing a quick diary entry, you should see a boost in your level of happiness.

Being creative as a means to be more positive? Sounds like a win-win to us! So, pick up that paintbrush and make that journal entry and you’ll be well on your way to an increased amount of happiness.

[H/T Elite Daily]