A Palm Bay, Florida babysitter has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and neglect of a child after allowing the little girl she was watching to roam into the backyard unsupervised.

5-year-old Aubrie Alcott went in the backyard to play with the babysitter’s pet pig, while her sitter, 22-year-old Jacqueline Chiara Bjorndal sat inside and smoked weed and meth. While in the backyard, Alcott, who did not know how to swim, fell into the pool and drowned to death.

The little girl’s mother had even specifically warned the babysitter not to let her near the pool. Bjorndal only discovered the toddler’s body when her roommate came home and noticed a dark shadow floating at the top of the pool. Upon making the horrific discover, Bjorndal’s roomate lifted the little girl’s lifeless body out of the water and called 911. The pair attempted CPR on the little girl, but it was already too late.

The babysitter was placed under arrest on Thursday and is currently being held on $50,000 bond, according to Click Orlando. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Aubrie’s family and is almost halfway to it’s $10,000 goal.