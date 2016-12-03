Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher officially welcomed their second child, a healthy baby boy weighing in at 8 pounds and 15 ounces, into the world on November 30.

Until very recently, the name of the child was kept secret from the world. But in an adorable message on Ashton’s website, A Plus, one of our favorite Hollywood couples decided to share the name of their newborn son with fans and we’ve got to say, it’s refreshingly normal.

Welcome to the world, Dimitri Portwood Kutcher!

In the statement, a rep for the couple revealed that Kutcher originally had some lofty ambitions for the new baby’s name:

“All couples consider a number of potential baby names before landing on the perfect one, and Kutcher and Kunis were no different. During a November appearance on Conan, The Ranch actor said that he had, at one point, considered naming his soon-to-be-born son Hawkeye after the mascot of his alma mater, the University of Iowa, but Kunis recommended that the pair look into alternatives.”

Just because we got the inside scoop on the baby’s name, though, doesn’t mean we’ll be getting a sneak peek of the little one any time soon. During a phone call with A Plus, Kutcher stated, “We’d like to allow our kids to make their own choices on whether to have a life in the public eye or not. We don’t want to make the choice for them.” Now that’s what we call responsible celebrity parenting.

Congratulations Ashton and Mila!