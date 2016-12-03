Kim Kardashian has had a pretty rough last few months. From the now-infamous robbery in Paris to Kanye West‘s recent hospitalizations and rumors that they’re living apart, stress levels in the reality mogul ‘s life are at an all-time high. But neither Kim, nor her famous Kardashian/Jenner family, are strangers to scandal or drama, so we have no doubt they’ll pull through it stronger than ever. But in case you forgot, Kimmy K. wasn’t always a super famous celebrity. Before Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame, our favorite Kardashian was living in Calabasas, California and working as a closet organizer and personal stylists for the likes of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. There’s a ton we bet you don’t know about Kim Kardashian, which is why we’ve pulled together these interesting facts about the undisputed kween of reality television and all that is Kardashian.

Check out these 10 things we bet you didn’t know about Kim Kardashian.

1. Between the ages of 14 and 16, she dated Michael Jackson’s nephew, Tito Joe Jackson

While dating Tito, her father Robert Kardashian warned her that she might receive negative comments for being in an interracial relationship.

2. Kim’s divorce to Kris Humphries was only finalized two months before she gave birth to North

Yeah, everyone loves to joke that Kim’s marriage to Kris only lasted 72 days, but in reality their legal marriage actually lasted a lot longer. Due to a number of legal disagreements between the couple, they ended up being married for almost two years.

3. She is obsessed with Elizabeth Taylor

She even spent £65,000 dollars on jewelry at the sale of Taylor’s estate and considered buying her former home (but ultimately didn’t).

4. She thinks a Rolls Royces is the perfect car if you have kids

They’re ideal because they’re “low to put in the car seat and the baby.” If you have a few hundred grand lying around, I guess.

5. She has one big regret in life

And it’s releasing her song, “Jam (Turn It Up)” in 2011. We don’t blame her for regretting that, honestly.

6. Her MySpace username was Princess Kimberly

Back in the days when she wore a pink Juicy track suit.

7. She used an Hermes Birkin bag for North and Saint’s diaper bag.

Btw, those bags can cost between $12,000 and $200,000.

8. Over 2,000 selfies appear in her selfie book, “Selfish”

And 300 didn’t even make the cut for the final version of the book.

9. She almost never wears underwear

I mean in those form-fitting dresses, I guess you kind of cant’.

10. In an interview with the Mirror, she said that if she was a man for a day, she’d have sex for with herself

As if Kimmy couldn’t love herself any more.