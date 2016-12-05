Alaina Ferguson was engaged to be married. She had just started working as a teacher at Plano Senior High School in Texas and had a lot to look forward to. But things quickly came crashing down when the 23-year-old started a relationship with her 16-year-old student over Snapchat.

According to Plano ISD, Ferguson only taught at the school for two months as an algebra teacher before she quit in October. However, in that short period of time, authorities say Ferguson met the 16-year-old student in one of her classes and began a relationship with him. Things started after the student wrote his Snapchat username on one of his tests for Ferguson’s class. The two started chatting online shortly after and reports state that they eventually met up to have sex on a public park bench.

Two weeks later, Ferguson reportedly assaulted him again at her fiancé’s apartment, who was out of town at the time. They had been drinking beforehand.

According to the detective who wrote the arrest warrant, Ferguson told the teen “she knew it was not the right thing to do, but it felt right at the time. And that she was going to break it off with her fiancé because she didn’t feel anything with him.”

The arrest warrant also noted that the last time the two had sex was in early November in the back of the student’s pickup truck following a football game. She has since called off her wedding and is currently facing sexual assault charges.

[H/T: FOX4]