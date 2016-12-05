It’s Monday, which means three things: We’ve already had three cups of coffee, we’d rather be napping, and we can’t wait for the day to be over. Luckily our Miss COED 2017 semifinalist, Heather Trost is here to help us get through the day.

We’re getting to know each of our contestants a bit better over the next few weeks, and Heather is up first. We found out about her “fluff ball” kitten – Dusty, her dog – Louie, and why she hopes to be at least half the woman her mom is. (A-freakin-men). Read on to find out more about her – and how you can adopt cute animals in need too.

What exactly is Last Chance Rescue, and how did you first get involved?

Last Chance Rescue is a charity that goes to different animal shelters and takes animals that would be otherwise euthanized and tries to give them a home. Normally the animals will be given to foster families until a permanent home can be found for them! My mom was the first one who showed me this because she was always very involved in charities for animals and told me if we ever got a pet we would go to a shelter of some sort.

To get involved with your local Last Chance Rescue shelter, click here.

Tell us a little about your cat and dog you rescued from LCR!

My cat’s name is Dusty and we adopted her when she was two years old! She is extremely friendly and a little fluff ball. She still has a lot of kitten in her and loves to play, even though she’s older now. We adopted our dog, Louie, when he was three years old. He is a small black dog that just loves to sleep. He and his brother were given up because the family who had him before thought he was too much work.

Who do you look up to the most and why?

The person I look up to the most is my mom. She is one of the most intelligent and beautiful women I know inside and out. She is completely selfless, which I think is very hard to find in the world today. She is my best friend, and I hope to one day just be half the woman she is.

For the full interview, head to our sister site coed.com.

Follow Heather on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Snapchat – @heatherfeathers

VIEW GALLERY