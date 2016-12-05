Aside from putting 2016 behind us, where it belongs, we’re really looking forward to New Year’s Eve because it’s the one time of the year where it’s socially acceptable to wear a ton of glitter. Not only is it pretty, but it makes you happy, and isn’t that what we all want?



We’ll let Britney speak for all of us — yes. That’s why we’re completely mesmerized by this makeup tutorial, where MUA Katie Butt coats the entirety of her face in multi-colored glitter. She uses sparkly bronzer, lipstick, eyeshadow and blush until she looks like a glittered goddess.

“Hi guys I hope everyone’s Monday isn’t too bad! I thought I would do this for a bit of fun, I don’t know who/if this has been done before but I haven’t seen any full face glitter videos to give credit to. Hope you guys like it :),” Butt wrote in the Instagram tutorial before showing off her skills.

Just watch:

Mind. Blown. If I could look like this everyday, I would. If you’re also interested in recreating the look, Butt listed everything she used, including glitter from Glittertubes and Glitter Injections, and brushes from My Brush Set. We’re sure it’s not the most comfortable look in the world, but beauty is pain, right? And glitter is worth it.

Check out Katie Butt’s other looks and be sure to follow her on Instagram for more tutorials.

