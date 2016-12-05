The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016 is officially here, this year with its wings in Paris. Aside from the angels, one of the highlights of this year’s show is its location: the Grand Palais in Paris. Monica Mitro, executive producer of the show for the past twenty years had qualms about taking a quintessentially American brand to the style capital of the world. But this year, Paris felt right and the Grand Palais is an amazing venue.

51 stunning faces will be walking down the runway tonight. Broken down into six themed segments of insanely extravagant costumes, this is one TV event you do NOT want to miss, especially with some of the different styles you’ll be seeing on the runway.

FASHION SHOW SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: The Road Ahead

Segment 2: Secret Angel

Segment 3: Pink Nation

Segment 4: Mountain Romance

Segment 5: Dark Angel

Segment 6 : Bright Night Angel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uDYFqZSo1M

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2016 Date, Time & Viewing Details

Date: December 5, 2016

Time: 10:00 P.M. EST

TV Channel: CBS

Performers: Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Bruno Mars.

Location: Paris, France

Angels: Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Josephine Skriver, Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Lais Ribeiro, Taylor Hill and Sara Sampaio.

Celebrity Models: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk.

New Models: Xiao Wen Ju, Irina Shayk, Jourdana Phillips, Keke Lindgard, Maggie Laine, Georgia Fowler, Herieth Paul, Luma Grothe, Lais Oliveira,Grace Elizabeth, Lameka Fox, Brooke Perry, Zuri Tibby, Dilone, Camille Rowe, Bella Hadid and Megan Williams.

How To Watch Victoria’s Secret Fashion 2016 on TV & Online

Catch the show on TV, which will be airing on CBS tonight. Check with your local TV provider (links listed below) for the exact channel number.

You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

Also, you can watch the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on CBS through its CBS All Access Service. CBS All Access allows you to watch CBS programming live, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The service costs $5.99 per month but it’s worth it to catch all of the runway looks live! If you don’t want to pay the $5.99, CBS also offers a free one week trial of CBS All Access and you can still access everything it has to offer.