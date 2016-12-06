Susie Bubble, a notable fashion blogger who started Style Bubble, announced on social media Tuesday that her boyfriend, Steve Salter, is missing. Salter, who is a digital editor at i_D, was last seen on Monday at 10 A.M. when he left for work. He never made it to office.

“I’m so sorry to put a dampener on what was supposed to be a night of celebration,” Bubble — whose real name is Susie Lau — wrote in an Instagram post early Tuesday morning. “My boyfriend of ten years Steve Salter has been missing since 10am yesterday. He left for work [at] 10am yesterday from our home in Seven Sisters. He was spotted at Kings Cross at around 11:50.”

She continued, “He subsequently didn’t turn up at the office at all. His phone is completely switched off and can’t be reached at all. He was in a completely normal state of mind when we last spoke yesterday morning and we are due to go to the #FashionAwards together (hence why I arrived and left before the awards even began.”

She went on to describe what he was wearing when she last saw him before adding that “his friends and family are VERY worried about him” and that she’s trying to remain calm because she is eight months pregnant.

An update that was later added to the post revealed that someone who fit Salter’s description was “spotted crossing Waterloo Bridge walking on the Strand towards Trafalgar Sq at approx 12noon.”

She also took to Twitter to beg the police to help look for him. “Hi @metropoliceuk I know you think my missing boyfriend case is low priority but please try & help me dig deeper as another night approaches,” she tweeted today.

https://twitter.com/susiebubble/status/806170005138243585

We will update this story as more information comes in.

Update

Roughly 12 hours since Salter went missing, Susie Bubble updated her Instagram post to announce that her boyfriend had been found at a local emergency room.

“After much searching @steve_salter has now been found at a hospital A and E,” she wrote Tuesday. “I want to thank everyone for sending their love, support, regrams and advice to myself, my friends and my family. I can’t thank you and love you all enough and I’ve been overwhelmed (in a good way) by how the power of social media sped up the process 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

