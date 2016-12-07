For most designers, seeing their creations on the cover of Vogue is a dream come true. The magazine is iconic and is one of the largest platforms of style in publication. Not only do designers get the amazing chance their clothes on the magazine’s glossy front page, they also have the opportunity to see their items on beautiful models.

One of those gorgeous cover models is the groundbreaking Ashley Graham, who was recently featured in Vogue UK. Any designer would be lucky to dress Graham, but the magazine’s editor in chief, Alexandra Shulman, told readers that fashion designers “flatly refused” to give the magazine their clothes.

According to her editor’s note, while some fashion houses, namely Coach, were eager to dress Graham, who has made waves in the fashion industry with her highly-successful emergence, “sadly there were other houses that flatly refused to lend us their clothes.”

Via Vogue UK:

“It seems strange to me that while the rest of the world is desperate for fashion to embrace broader definitions of physical beauty, some of our most famous fashion brands appear to be traveling in the opposite — and, in my opinion, unwise — direction.”

Though this revelation is shocking, it isn’t exactly a new or unbelievable phenomena in the industry.

Comedian Leslie Jones expressed similar sentiments earlier this year in trying to find a red-carpet gown. She said designers would ignore or refuse her, but eventually, fashion designer and Project Runway winner Christian Siriano offered to work with her.

✋🏼👋🏼 — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) June 28, 2016

Jones looked beautiful and Siriano was praised for his contribution to helping normalize the body types of all women.

It shouldn't be exceptional to work with brilliant people just because they're not sample size. Congrats aren't in order, a change is. Posted by Christian Siriano on Wednesday, June 29, 2016

Siriano was eager to point out that it should not be considered heroic to dress a full-figured woman, and in this case the same is true. It should not be hard for women to find clothes, especially when they’re going to be on the cover of Vogue. Designers that dress plus-size women are doing exactly what they should be, while designers who refuse are doing exactly what they shouldn’t. Not only are they missing out on extremely beneficial business exposure, but they’re also actively contributing to a prevalent culture of body shaming.

Whether a woman is on the cover of the world’s biggest fashion magazine or walking down the street, they deserve to wear exactly what they want and to do it confidently.

Luckily, Ashley Graham didn’t need those designers to look gorgeous on her Vogue debut.

While these narrow-minded designers are losing, Ashley Graham is winning. If her cover wasn’t proof enough, she also was recently made into a Barbie doll, giving little girls everywhere the chance to play with a Barbie that was both a supermodel and a curvy woman.

And most importantly, Graham’s self-esteem has not taken a hit. She brushes off the haters and says, “I am so happy with who I am.”

This will certainly not be the last we see of Ashley Graham, who has nabbed five magazine covers in 2016 alone, with plenty more to come. And that’s exactly how it should be.

[H/T: Revelist]