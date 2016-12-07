They say college is a time to find yourself, but it seems like 18-year-old Lina Sabbah has already done just that. The Wichita native and freshman at the University of Kansas is studying Marketing and Finance in hopes of becoming a marketing manager. She also wants to start her own charities to give people around the world better access to education. That’s right, multiple charities. And while many millennials might look up to Queen Bey as their role model (rightfully so, TBH), Lina looks up to her parents. Umm, is someone cutting onions in here?!

She’s also super proud to be a sister in Chi Omega and lives in her sorority house. She said, “Being a part of this house has given me so many sisters and best friends and I don’t know if I could have made it through the year without them.” Okay seriously, where are the onions?!

Who do you look up to the most and why?

This is super cliché, but I look up to my parents the most. The amount of work and love they put into our family is insane. My parents do so much for me and I don’t think I could ever express enough how much I appreciate and love them. I hope to be able to be as hard-working and passionate as they are. They’re the best people I know.

Which organization on campus are you most passionate about and why?

Super cheesy, but I am so passionate about Chi Omega. A year ago, and even a few months ago, I didn’t think I would ever join a house. Being a part of this house has given me so many sisters and best friends and I don’t know if I could have made it through the year without them. It’s so comforting to know that no matter what I’m going through, I have a family here waiting for me with open arms. The women in my chapter are all so passionate and talented and I’m honored to have them as sisters. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

C liché , but where do you see yourself in five years? Ready, set, go!

In five years, I will be out of college and hopefully working for a marketing firm doing a job that I love. I want to end up in a big city on either the East or West coast, hopefully not drowning in debt from student loans.

