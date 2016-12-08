Just like we know that fall has officially arrived when the PSL comes back, we know that Christmastime is here when Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want For Christmas” starts playing on every radio station. And one Uber driver is apparently a big fan of Mariah’s. He used everyone’s all-time favorite holiday tune to get his passengers into a festive spirit.

YouTuber Do Good Jonathan uploaded a super fun video of himself picking up a bunch of passengers throughout the day. His car was fully stocked with Santa hats and elf-style maracas, so his passengers could really get into the Christmas mood.

Jonathan played the classic tune for all of his riders throughout the day and compiled his footage into an uplifting, adorable video. And he’s gotten great responses–other YouTube users have commented on the video, saying things like, “I love your videos. They make me happy. I hope I run into your uber someday,” and “Brilliant mate. That’s what Christmas is all about.” We think so, too!

Jonathan has some other Uber carpool videos (including an “Uptown Funk” one, omg), and he seems like an all-around great guy. He wrote on his YouTube page that he “wants to bring others together so they can share an incredible experience….and look back and say, ‘now that… was fun!'” I think his mission is pretty much accomplished.

I was getting sick of Uber… but I might have to hold out until I get a driver as fun as this guy.

